Bank of Montreal Can Sells 18,206 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Bank of Montreal Can cut its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 16.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,206 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in NeoGenomics by 751.8% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,723,474 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $131,353,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,756 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,808,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,304,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in NeoGenomics during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,411,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 787,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,003,000 after acquiring an additional 239,507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.95.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 130,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total transaction of $5,134,043.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,824,119.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider George Cardoza sold 169,230 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $6,835,199.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,396,232.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,828,875. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $46.50 on Wednesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $61.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -581.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). NeoGenomics had a positive return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers It provides cytogenetics testing services to study normal and abnormal chromosomes and their relationship to diseases; fluorescence in-situ hybridization testing services that focus on detecting and locating the presence or absence of specific DNA sequences and genes on chromosomes; flow cytometry testing services to measure the characteristics of cell populations; and immunohistochemistry and digital imaging testing services to localize cellular proteins in tissue section, as well as to allow clients to visualize scanned slides, and perform quantitative analysis for various stains.

