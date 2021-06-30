Bank of Montreal Can Sells 7,765 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,042 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,765 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.56% of QCR worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of QCR by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of QCR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of QCR in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCRH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on QCR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ QCRH opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $763.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.54 and a 12-month high of $50.19.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. QCR had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $65.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.17 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

