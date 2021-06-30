Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 347,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.47% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $60,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,826,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 404,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,952,000 after buying an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,045,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBRL opened at $145.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $96.16 and a one year high of $178.82. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.74 and a beta of 1.49.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $1.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $713.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBRL. Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

