Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 831,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 57,314 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Spire were worth $61,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Spire in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Spire by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,923,000 after purchasing an additional 16,976 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 1.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Spire by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,311,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $466,360,000 after acquiring an additional 367,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Spire by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SR shares. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.56.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $72.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.07. Spire Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.58 and a 1-year high of $77.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.28.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.66. Spire had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 7.32%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. Spire’s quarterly revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.15%.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.