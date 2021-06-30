Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 13,400 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 538,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.16% of Grand Canyon Education worth $57,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.75.

LOPE opened at $90.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.38. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.64 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. On average, analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

