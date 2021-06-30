Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 42,966 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,817,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 42,966 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $57,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEI opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a one year low of $22.88 and a one year high of $36.95. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.85.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 0.87% and a net margin of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.22.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

