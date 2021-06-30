Barclays PLC Buys 415,740 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 323.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415,740 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Valley National Bancorp worth $7,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 114.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLY opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The company had revenue of $323.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.83%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VLY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Hovde Group lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

