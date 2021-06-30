Barclays PLC Buys 70,457 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 66.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 176,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,457 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $7,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UGI. FMR LLC increased its position in UGI by 104.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after acquiring an additional 391,178 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in UGI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 97,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in UGI by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 438,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,647 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in UGI by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 39,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in UGI by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. UGI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

In related news, CAO Laurie Bergman sold 8,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $403,884.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,529 shares of company stock worth $1,693,805. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UGI opened at $46.52 on Wednesday. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $29.63 and a 52 week high of $48.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.57. The firm has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is an increase from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 51.69%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

