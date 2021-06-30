Barclays PLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 48.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,850 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 80.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

PPBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $42.07 on Wednesday. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.87.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides banking services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.