Barclays PLC Grows Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 62.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,883 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 64,270 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $7,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,638,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $623,976,000 after purchasing an additional 463,677 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,202,000 after purchasing an additional 146,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,851,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,452,000 after purchasing an additional 81,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,920,000 after purchasing an additional 69,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,862,691 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,218,000 after buying an additional 79,102 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $17.68 and a 1-year high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.77%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Truist upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

In related news, Director John L. Stallworth bought 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.21 per share, with a total value of $90,643.20. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

