Barclays PLC Purchases 9,216 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.13% of Power Integrations worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,970,579 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $812,403,000 after purchasing an additional 391,459 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,350,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,396,000 after buying an additional 165,680 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,350,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,998,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 1,250,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,325,000 after buying an additional 58,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,692,000 after buying an additional 85,350 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.17.

In other news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $794,781.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:POWI opened at $83.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.22 and a beta of 0.94. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.62%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

