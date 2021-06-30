Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.33% of Compass Minerals International worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Compass Minerals International by 114.3% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compass Minerals International in the first quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Compass Minerals International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.20.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,588.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMP opened at $58.89 on Wednesday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.32 and a 52 week high of $71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.60, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.96.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.23. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 13.84% and a positive return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 207.19%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.