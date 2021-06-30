Barclays PLC Sells 35,480 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Barclays PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,480 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVLR. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 128.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after purchasing an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Avalara in the first quarter worth about $3,424,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avalara in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 5,221 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Avalara by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 35,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,959,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $164.17 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $137.78. Avalara, Inc. has a one year low of $114.22 and a one year high of $185.37.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen Zwickert sold 1,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total transaction of $259,393.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,815.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 5,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $774,791.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,497,012.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,262 shares of company stock worth $14,958,953 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AVLR shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.21.

About Avalara

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

