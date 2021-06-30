Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Buys New Shares in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPBU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTPBU. Taal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GTPBU traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $10.17. The company had a trading volume of 60 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,097. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.10. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $10.43.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

