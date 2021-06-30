Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Buys Shares of 261,827 Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 261,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned about 3.07% of Clarim Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $966,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,462,000. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,415,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,862,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarim Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,156,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLRM remained flat at $$9.70 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,292. Clarim Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

Clarim Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

