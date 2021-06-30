Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Invests $1.30 Million in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 21,458 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $436,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 16.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 281,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $17,110,000 after acquiring an additional 40,351 shares during the period. Rovida Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter valued at about $12,152,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 157.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,011,609 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $61,465,000 after acquiring an additional 618,032 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 145.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 96,504 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 57,107 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.68.

NYSE LVS traded up $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $52.11. The company had a trading volume of 347,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,079,092. The firm has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $66.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 64.84% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

