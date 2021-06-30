Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Invests $6.55 Million in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,546,000. Exelon makes up about 1.2% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Exelon by 372.7% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 74,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 58,788 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $2,545,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Exelon by 16.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 43,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Exelon by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,377,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,145,000 after purchasing an additional 50,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Exelon during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,233. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.16. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.44.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.52%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXC. TheStreet cut shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

