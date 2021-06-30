Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Sells 50,839 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP reduced its position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,839 shares during the period. Willis Towers Watson Public makes up approximately 6.1% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP owned approximately 0.11% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $32,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 7,765 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $641,962,000 after buying an additional 739,568 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,658,000 after buying an additional 19,596 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,815,000. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WLTW traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $230.72. 15,691 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,079. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a twelve month low of $179.31 and a twelve month high of $271.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.06.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 24.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WLTW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Willis Towers Watson Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.11.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

