Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Takes $746,000 Position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new stake in Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $746,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $2,488,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $995,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $1,493,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Sustainable Development Acquisition I in the first quarter valued at $137,000.

Get Sustainable Development Acquisition I alerts:

Sustainable Development Acquisition I stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,322. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.11. Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $11.45.

Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Corp. (OTCMKTS:SDACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sustainable Development Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.