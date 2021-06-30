Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. Barnes & Noble Education had a negative return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 8.70%.

Shares of NYSE BNED traded down $1.53 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.14. The stock had a trading volume of 110,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,462. Barnes & Noble Education has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.27.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Barnes & Noble Education in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other news, EVP Michael Connolly Miller sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $59,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,520.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Outerbridge Capital Management sold 942,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.89, for a total value of $8,375,811.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,130,105 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,876 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.11% of the company’s stock.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

