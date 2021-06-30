Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $83.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “BARRETT BUSINESS SERVICES INC. provides light industrial, clerical and technical employees to a wide range of businesses through staff leasing, contract staffing, site management and temporary staffing arrangements. The Company provides employees to a diverse set of customers, including among others, forest products and agriculture-based companies, electronics manufacturers, transportation and shipping enterprises, professional firms and general contractors. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on BBSI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

BBSI stock opened at $73.03 on Tuesday. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $79.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.47 million, a P/E ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

