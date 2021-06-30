Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) Short Interest Down 81.1% in June

Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 623,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
BASA traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $0.38. 1,503,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,015. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.27. Basanite has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.12.
Basanite Company Profile
