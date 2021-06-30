Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BHC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,155. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 139,792 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after buying an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 83,740.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 86,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

