Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.
Several equities analysts recently commented on BHC shares. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.
Shares of NYSE:BHC traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,474,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,155. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.74. Bausch Health Companies has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.
In related news, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,702,029.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock valued at $4,747,159. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,296,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,101,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 2,251.8% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 139,792 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 476.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,047,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345,021 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,336,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,799,000 after buying an additional 67,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 83,740.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 86,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.
About Bausch Health Companies
Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
