BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,185 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 267.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,185 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:DVY opened at $116.33 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.73. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.83 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.