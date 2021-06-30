BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 45.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after buying an additional 4,082,728 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,294 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,845,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,324,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total value of $544,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 99,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.48, for a total transaction of $20,034,166.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,204,369 shares in the company, valued at $22,093,771,897.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 363,158 shares of company stock worth $81,195,348. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.47.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $229.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $220.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $239.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 132.28% and a net margin of 23.91%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

