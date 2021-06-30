BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876,426 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,263.9% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,503,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9,503.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 955,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,546,000 after purchasing an additional 945,872 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.74.

