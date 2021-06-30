BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 18.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,973 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,838,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,559,766,000 after buying an additional 2,815,834 shares during the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,620,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,287,000 after purchasing an additional 861,599 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,022,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $890,879,000 after purchasing an additional 191,078 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,026,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,532,000 after purchasing an additional 17,750 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $467,729,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE COF opened at $154.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.39. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $57.30 and a 52 week high of $168.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,307,543.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,812 shares in the company, valued at $12,936,536.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,248 shares of company stock valued at $14,196,884. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $192.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.47.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

