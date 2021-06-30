BDO Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $937,000 Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 44,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $937,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,541,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,369,000 after purchasing an additional 266,468 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 262,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 46,541 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 41,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. 80.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $20.32 on Wednesday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.29. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. TheStreet raised Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

