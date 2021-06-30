Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.75.

BEEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beam Global in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Beam Global from $65.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Beam Global in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Beam Global from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Beam Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other Beam Global news, Director Peter Warner Davidson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.88, for a total value of $358,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,533,834.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Desmond C. Wheatley sold 3,250 shares of Beam Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $129,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,638 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,192.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $910,100 over the last 90 days. 3.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beam Global during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Beam Global during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Beam Global during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 48.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BEEM opened at $40.64 on Wednesday. Beam Global has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $75.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62.

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Beam Global had a negative return on equity of 27.90% and a negative net margin of 88.15%. The company had revenue of $1.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 million. As a group, analysts predict that Beam Global will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Beam Global, a cleantech company, designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, and sells renewably energized products for electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, outdoor media and branding, and energy security products. The company's product portfolio include EV ARC (electric vehicle autonomous renewable charger), an infrastructure product that uses integrated solar power and battery storage to provide a source of power for factory installed electric vehicle charging stations; Solar Tree DCFC, an off-grid, renewably energized, and single-column mounted smart generation and energy storage system to provide a 50kW DC fast charge to one or more electric vehicles or larger vehicles; and EV ARC DCFC, a DC fast charging system for charging EVs.

