Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) Shares Gap Up to $93.85

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $93.85, but opened at $108.33. Beam Therapeutics shares last traded at $110.60, with a volume of 49,040 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Beam Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

The firm has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.09.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75% and a negative return on equity of 113.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,236,713.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEAM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $312,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,159,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,945,000 after purchasing an additional 931,108 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $474,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

