Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 450 ($5.88).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Beazley in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

In other news, insider David Roberts acquired 16,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, with a total value of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

BEZ traded down GBX 2.32 ($0.03) on Friday, hitting GBX 331.08 ($4.33). 1,951,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,640,781. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 317.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.84. Beazley has a 12 month low of GBX 287.60 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 459.40 ($6.00). The company has a market capitalization of £2.02 billion and a PE ratio of -57.03.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

