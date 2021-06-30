Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.40-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.2-8.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.16 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.48-0.55 EPS.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $29.91 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $7.39 and a 12-month high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.83.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp reiterated a sell rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.85.

In other news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,571.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,500 shares of company stock valued at $596,835 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

