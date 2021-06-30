Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.48-0.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04-2.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.02 billion.Bed Bath & Beyond also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.400-$1.550 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BBBY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.85.

Shares of BBBY traded up $4.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.93. 1,170,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,611,656. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.83. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 1-year low of $7.39 and a 1-year high of $53.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The retailer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 8.44% and a negative net margin of 1.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, CFO Gustavo Arnal purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

