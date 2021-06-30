Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BDRFY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.42. 34,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.68. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

