BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $31.35

BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $31.35 and last traded at $31.28, with a volume of 6011 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.46.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 2.06% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,325,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,513,000 after buying an additional 228,079 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,766,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,307,000 after buying an additional 115,872 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,180,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,867,000 after buying an additional 18,002 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 18.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 136,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 71,568 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

