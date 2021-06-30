Berenberg Bank Lowers See results about (LON:J) Price Target to GBX 290

See results about (LON:J) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 360 ($4.70) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of See results about from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of See results about in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of See results about to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of See results about from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 370 ($4.83) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. See results about presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 338.83 ($4.43).

