Bessemer Group Inc. Buys 490 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,402 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 264,175 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,422,000 after purchasing an additional 47,074 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 238.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 16,915 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1,916.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 504,855 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,983,000 after purchasing an additional 479,823 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $876,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,877 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,870,000 after purchasing an additional 15,469 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.25.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $179.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.44. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $103.46 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The firm had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

