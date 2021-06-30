Bessemer Group Inc. Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PTC. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 4.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 1.2% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,993,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $412,096,000 after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 17.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 251.4% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 189,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,027,000 after buying an additional 135,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 44.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $141.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.44. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.74 and a 52-week high of $149.50. The firm has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.27, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PTC. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

