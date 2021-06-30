Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 5.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 98.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SJM opened at $130.14 on Wednesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $102.87 and a 12 month high of $140.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.80.

About The J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

