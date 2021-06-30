Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 13,241 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,241 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 40,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,906,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of WestRock by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,880,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in WestRock by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $52.57 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27. WestRock has a one year low of $26.05 and a one year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

WRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WestRock from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

