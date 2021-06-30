Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) Announces Dividend of GBX 50

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share on Friday, July 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This is a boost from Best of the Best’s previous dividend of $5.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of BOTB opened at GBX 1,740 ($22.73) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £163.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,649.88. Best of the Best has a 12-month low of GBX 1,038.91 ($13.57) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,600 ($47.03).

In other news, insider Wlliam Hindmarsh sold 849,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,400 ($31.36), for a total transaction of £20,385,552 ($26,633,854.19).

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

