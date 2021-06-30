Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.47.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BYND. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $184.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,252,565. The company has a current ratio of 18.12, a quick ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. Beyond Meat has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.54.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,358. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,692 shares of company stock worth $15,493,363. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,678,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after buying an additional 2,276,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after buying an additional 24,273 shares during the last quarter. 49.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.