Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Stake Lifted by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. raised its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne makes up 0.6% of Fort L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 271.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total value of $5,619,975.66. Also, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,577 shares of company stock valued at $13,884,338. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TECH. Stephens upgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $424.91.

Bio-Techne stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $447.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,850. The stock has a market cap of $17.42 billion, a PE ratio of 98.00, a PEG ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.12. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $228.66 and a 52 week high of $453.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $423.99.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.57 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 33.16%.

Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

