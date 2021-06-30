Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $354.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $400.00 to $354.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.40% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $386.34.

Get Biogen alerts:

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $345.72 on Monday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $309.97. The firm has a market cap of $52.05 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $9.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 18.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $135,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Biogen by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at about $308,000. Finally, Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 7.1% during the first quarter. Adams Chetwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.