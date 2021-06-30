BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.89. BioLineRx shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 1,006,549 shares traded.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $129.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.10.
BioLineRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLRX)
BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.
Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.