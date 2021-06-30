BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.89. BioLineRx shares last traded at $2.86, with a volume of 1,006,549 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLineRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BioLineRx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Get BioLineRx alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $129.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 2.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLRX. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in BioLineRx during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BioLineRx by 89.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 505,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 238,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in BioLineRx during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:BLRX)

BioLineRx Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical development company, focuses on oncology. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage therapeutic candidates, which include BL-8040, a peptide for the treatment of solid tumors, hematological malignancies, and stem cell mobilization; AGI-134, an immuno-oncology agent in the development for solid tumors; and BL-5010, a customized, proprietary, pen-like applicator for the non-surgical removal of skin lesions.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for BioLineRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLineRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.