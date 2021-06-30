Bitcoin Incognito 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $19.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded up 15.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market capitalization of $69,609.05 and $19.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000053 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004435 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.