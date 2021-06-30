Bitradio (BRO) Price Tops $0.0059

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 33% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. During the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 18.6% higher against the dollar. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $59,742.61 and $9.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004262 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00007286 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00010453 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00410652 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 15,107,036 coins and its circulating supply is 10,107,032 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitradio is a PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to listen to their radio station via webstream. Users get BRO tokens for their activity in the platform. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitradio Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

