BitSend Price Hits $0.0031 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitSend has traded 24.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a total market capitalization of $96,641.03 and approximately $6.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00398289 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002992 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00015308 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $465.17 or 0.01354484 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Capricoin+ (CPS) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitSend Coin Profile

BitSend (BSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitSend’s total supply is 31,294,900 coins. The official website for BitSend is bitsend.cc . BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitSend is Pow/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency with a 100 years mining period. Users can earn rewards by running a masternode or mining with computational power. BitSend uses the X11 hashing algorithm, which allows features like Darksend and InstantX. Darksend allows users to send BSEND anonymously and InstantX reduces confirmation period. Bitsend is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Click here for Masternode stats. The official BitSend ticker is “BSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BSEND” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

BitSend Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

