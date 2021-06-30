BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BJ. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $47.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 1 year low of $36.07 and a 1 year high of $50.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.96.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 161.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Graham Luce sold 8,565 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.54, for a total transaction of $381,485.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,432.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 32,813 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.40, for a total value of $1,555,336.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,793 shares of company stock valued at $3,481,091. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 74.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It offers perishable, edible grocery, general merchandise, and non-edible grocery products, as well as gasoline and other ancillary services. The company also sells its products through its website and mobile app.

