BlackRock Inc. Buys 95,647 Shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,424,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,647 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.06% of Apyx Medical worth $23,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APYX. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Apyx Medical by 298.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 83.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 44,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 8,379 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APYX stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.48 million, a P/E ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. Apyx Medical Co. has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $12.01.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 million. Apyx Medical had a negative return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on APYX. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Apyx Medical in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Apyx Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

About Apyx Medical

Apyx Medical Corporation, an energy technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Advanced Energy and OEM. It offers electrosurgical generators based on its Helium Plasma Technology for cutting, coagulation, and ablation of soft tissue.

